PM Modi dials Maharashtra CM Thackeray, assures all possible support to flood-hit state

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reviewed the flood situation in Maharashtra created due to unprecedented rainfall and expressed his concern. The Prime Minister spoke to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and assured of all possible support from the Centre.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, the Prime Minister said, "Spoke to Maharashtra CM Shri Uddhav Thackeray and discussed the situation in parts of Maharashtra in the wake of heavy rainfall and flooding. Assured all possible support from the Centre to mitigate the situation. Praying for everyone`s safety and well-being."

The Maharashtra Government`s Public Relations Department in a press release stated that the Chief Minister informed the Prime Minister about the rescue operations being carried out and the measures taken by the state government.

Further, the statement read that PM Modi assured Centre's help in rescue and relief work.

Earlier that day, Thackeray had held an emergency meeting to take stock of the flood situation in Ratnagiri and Raigad districts in the state, caused by torrential rains that have battered the region over the past 24 hours.

The CM directed the Disaster Management units and departments concerned to stay vigilant and start rescue operations immediately. Two teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were rushed to Ratnagiri`s Khed and Chiplun areas to tackle critical situations due to high tide and heavy rain.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red and orange alerts for several regions in the state that are set to receive heavy rainfall in the next three days. The Meteorological Department has issued Orange Alert for Mumbai, Thane, Raigarh, Palghar, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg along with Pune, Kolhapur and Satara districts.