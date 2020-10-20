Prices of masks in Maharashtra capped, it now falls in essential commodity: All you need to know

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday fixed the prices of the masks, used to fight COVID-19, according to different varieties. It has also placed the masks in the category of essential commodities.

According to a statement, the state government has fixed the maximum price of N-95 mask at Rs 49 and minimum price at Rs 19. The price of layered masks will be limited to Rs 4 per piece.

The doctors kit of five N-95 masks and five 3-ply melt-blown masks, including Venus doctors kit, has been priced at Rs 127, as per the government order. It would be illegal to sell masks at a higher price than this.



According to the state government, the price of NIOSH certified N-95 V shape masks is capped at Rs 19, which is lowest in this category. Magnum makes N-95 MH cup mask is priced at a maximum price of Rs 49. The prices of two-ply and three-ply surgical masks are fixed at Rs 3 and Rs 4, respectively.



Here are the capped prices of masks in Maharashtra:

With 1,83,456 total active cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state by COVID-19 in the country. While 13,69,810 patients have recovered from the disease in the state, 42,115 have died so far.

On the other hand, 46,791 new COVID-19 cases and 587 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 75,97,064, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

As per the MoHFW, the number of active cases stands at 7,48,538 while the number of cured/discharged/migrated people stands at 67,33,329. The death toll has reached 1,15,197.