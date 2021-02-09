Pro-Khalistan terrorist arrested from Maharashtra's Nanded

NEW DELHI: A pro-Khalistan terrorist has been arrested from the Nanded district of Maharashtra. He has been identified as Sarabjit Singh Kirat. He hails from Ludhiana district of Punjab.

The man in question was arrested in a joint operation by Punjab's CID team and the Maharashtra Police. The man was arrested on Sunday but the news of his arrest was not disclosed due to the ongoing probe into the alleged anti-India activities of the pro-Khalistan activists.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Police have also arrested an alleged 'pro-Khalistan' terrorist from Lucknow in a joint operation with the Punjab Police.

The arrest was made on Monday. According to a statement by the UP Police, the accused identified as Jagdev Singh aka 'Jagga', is a resident of Punjab`s Firozpur. He was allegedly involved in pro-Khalistan activities.

He was also in touch with Khalistan terrorist Paramjeet Singh Pamma, Maltani Singh and others, police said.

The Punjab Police will take the accused with them after getting transit remand, the statement added.

