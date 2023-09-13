PUNE: In the midst of the ongoing protests demanding reservations for the Marathas, the Maratha Kranti Morcha (MKM), a prominent organization advocating for Maratha quota rights, has called for a partial shutdown in several parts of Pune on Thursday. This includes areas like Aundh, Baner, Balewadi, Bopodi, Pashan, Someshwar Wadi, Sutar Wadi, Mahalunge, and Sus. The bandh comes in response to a recent incident of a police lathi-charge on fasting activists demanding Maratha reservation in Jalna.

Areas including Aundh, Baner, Balewadi, Bopodi, Pashan, Someshwar Wadi, Sutar Wadi, Mahalunge and Sus will observe a strict shutdown on Thursday, September 14, 2023. This shutdown aims to protest the alleged police brutality against Maratha community members in Antarwali Sarati, Jalna district.

The bandh will commence at Rajmata Chowk, Aundh, and will include a one-day hunger strike at Balewadi Phata. The Maratha community encourages all its members to participate.

Pune Bandh: Here's What Will Remain Open, What Will Be Closed

The announcement of the bandh has raised questions about what will be open and what will remain closed during the protest. The Maratha Kranti Morcha office bearers have stated that the organization will not enforce the bandh on traders, shopkeepers, or schools. However, it's worth noting that many traders have voluntarily chosen to support the bandh by closing their establishments for the day. Regarding schools, some have decided to remain closed but won't compel others to do the same.

In terms of public transportation, services provided by PMPML, autos, and taxi aggregators will continue to operate as usual. Hospitals and other essential facilities will also maintain regular operations to ensure vital services remain uninterrupted despite the bandh.

This comes after a strike in Pimpri-Chinchwad on the same issue over the weekend. During the strike, various businesses, including shops, commercial establishments, hotels, banks, and a few industrial units, remained closed. Additionally, some educational institutions opted to declare a holiday.