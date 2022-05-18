हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Saibaba

Saibaba devotee donates gold band worth Rs 2 crore to Shirdi temple

"The embossed gold band is made from over four kg gold worth Rs 2 crore for the throne of Shri Saibaba," the temple trust's CEO, Bhagyashri Banayat, said.

Saibaba devotee donates gold band worth Rs 2 crore to Shirdi temple

Shirdi: A Hyderabad-based Saibaba devotee has donated a band made of gold worth Rs 2 crore to the famous Saibaba temple in Maharashtra's Shirdi town.

The temple authorities said on Wednesday that the devotee, Parthsarthi Reddy, wanted to donate the gold band for the Saibaba idol's throne in 2016, but the required procedure could not be completed then and the process later got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"He has now donated the embossed gold band made from over four kg gold worth Rs 2 crore for the throne of Shri Saibaba," the temple trust's CEO, Bhagyashri Banayat, said.

In 2007, another Hyderabad-based devotee had donated a throne of 94 kg of gold to the temple trust, she said. 

 

