Seat-sharing pact with BJP for Maharashtra assembly polls to be announced by Monday: Uddhav Thackeray

New Delhi: The Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will announce the seat-sharing arrangement for the ensuing Maharashtra Assembly polls, scheduled for October 21, in next one-two days, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said on Saturday.

Thackeray added that finals talks on the seat-sharing pact between the two parties for the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra have been held with BJP party president Amit Shah.

Earlier, ANI had quoted a source saying that Shiv Sena will get 128 seats while the BJP will field its candidates on 160 seats out of the total 288 seats in the state. The sources added that at least 15-18 seats will be given to small alliance partner. However, an official statement on the same remains awaited.

The BJP and Sena are locked in hard bargaining for distribution of seats among themselves and smaller alliance partners of NDA in Maharashtra. As per reports, BJP is said to be offering a maximum of 120 seats to the Sena.

In the meantime, the BJP has called the crucial Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting on Sunday to finalise the name of party candidates for Haryana and Maharashtra candidates.

The NCP and the Congress have already announced a seat-sharing agreement for Maharashtra polls, where both the parties would be contesting on 125 seats each in the 288-member Assembly.