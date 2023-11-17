Sena Factions Clash, Raise Slogans At Bala Saheb Thackeray Memorial In Mumbai, Case Registered

Mumbai: A tumultuous clash broke out between factions loyal to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray at the memorial of Shiv Sena founder Bala Saheb Thackeray in Shivaji Park, Dadar on Friday. The incident occurred after Chief Minister Shinde paid homage to the late leader on the 11th death anniversary.

Hundreds of supporters from the Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray-led factions had gathered at Shivaji Park to pay their respects to the Shiv Sena supremo. Tensions escalated when UBT party workers, aligned with Uddhav Thackeray, began protesting and raising slogans against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

#UPDATE | Case registered at Shivaji Park Police Station against 50-60 unidentified people in connection with the scuffle between supporters of the Eknath Shinde faction and the Uddhav Thackeray faction. No arrests have been made yet. Further investigation is being done under the… https://t.co/pkbe31kap9 — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2023

Verbal altercations swiftly escalated into a physical scuffle as party workers from both factions confronted each other. Shiv Sena workers asserted their claim to the party, while Uddhav Thackeray supporters chanted slogans of "traitors go back."

Leaders from the Shinde faction, including Sheetal Mhatre and Kiran Pawaskar, condemned the unruly behaviour, accusing UBT workers of disrupting the solemn occasion. They expressed dismay over the vandalism of memorial poles.

UBT leader Anil Desai and former cabinet minister Anil Parab were observed trying to control their party workers and pacify the angered crowd. Desai emphasized the peaceful observance of the day and criticized those attempting to create drama. Speaking to the media, Desai said, “Every year, we come here on November 17 to pay tribute to Balasaheb Thackeray. We have observed this day very peacefully and we will also observe it on Friday. Those who just want to do drama won’t be allowed to do so. We request police to vacate the place as these people entered a memorial and were loitering around after paying tributes.”

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, addressing the media, condemned the disruption and emphasized the importance of maintaining law and order. He accused UBT leaders of attempting to disturb peace after his departure from the memorial.

“Maintaining law and order is everyone’s responsibility. I pay homage at Thackeray memorial a day earlier to ensure there is no law and order problem. I condemn the attempt to disrupt peace. After I left, Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Anil Desai and Anil Parab came with supporters and shouted slogans against me. An unnecessary attempt was made to disrupt peace,” CM Shinde said.

As the factions clashed, police intervened to restore order. A case has been registered at Shivaji Park Police Station against 50-60 unidentified individuals involved in the scuffle. No arrests have been made, and further investigation is underway under relevant sections of the IPC and Bombay Police Act. The clash underscores the tensions within the Shiv Sena, marking a turbulent chapter in the legacy of Balasaheb Thackeray.