Sena vs Sena: SC Issues Notice to Eknath Shinde Faction On Uddhav Thackeray's Plea Challenging EC Order

Sena Vs Sena: A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud took note of the submissions of senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Thackeray, and sought a response from the faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Shinde.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 22, 2023, 04:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: In a setback for Shiv Sena's UBT faction head Uddhav Thackeray, the Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to stay the Election Commission order recognising the Eknath Shinde-led bloc as the real Shiv Sena. However, the Supreme Court issued a notice to the group headed by the Maharashtra Chief Minister on the plea filed by the Uddhav Thackeray camp challenging the poll panel's decision.

 

 

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud took note of the submissions of senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Thackeray, and sought a response from the faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Shinde.

The counsel for the Shinde faction told the bench, also comprising Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala, that it will not issue any whip or initiate the process to disqualify the lawmakers of the Thackeray faction in the meantime. "All right, issue notice. The counter affidavit will be filed within two weeks," the bench said.

 

 

While issuing notice, the bench, however, refused to stay the decision of the poll panel acknowledging the Shinde faction as the real Shiv Sena, saying it cannot be done without hearing the other side.

The top court had on Tuesday agreed to hear the plea of the Thackeray camp against the Election Commission's decision. Besides recognising the Shinde-led bloc as the real Shiv Sena, the poll panel had also ordered allotment of the party's original 'bow and arrow' poll symbol to it.

