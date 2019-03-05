हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sheena Bora murder case

Sheena Bora murder case: CBI rejects Indrani Mukerjea's plea for lie detector test

Indrani Mukerjea had refused to take the lie detector test when she was arrested in connection with the case in 2015.

Sheena Bora murder case: CBI rejects Indrani Mukerjea&#039;s plea for lie detector test

MUMBAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has rejected a request from Indrani Mukerjea, the main accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, to undergo a lie-detector test.

According to news agency ANI, replying to Indrani Mukerjea's plea, the CBI said that her consent was sought for lie detector test at initial stages of investigation, but she had then refused for the same. 

''Her lie detector test will not be useful at this stage, as it would not be of much help in terms of evidence value, the central probe agency said in its reply.

Indrani Mukerjea had in February submitted a two-page handwritten application, pleading she be allowed to take a polygraph test “in the name of justice”.

Responding to her plea, the CBI said, ''the lie-detector tests were not admissible in the court of law and with 35 witnesses having already been examined by the prosecution in the court, it was not required any more.''

Mukerjea had refused to take the lie detector test when she was arrested in connection with the case in 2015.

In her plea, Mukerjea had claimed, “she was emotionally more settled... and it is only right and proper in the name of justice that I undergo the polygraph test.” 

Tags:
Sheena Bora murder caseIndrani MukerjeaCBILie-detector testMumbai
Next
Story

Congress, NCP reach out to Prakash Ambedkar to join anti-BJP front

Must Watch

PT1M28S

Encounter underway in Jammu and Kashmir's Tral, one terrorist killed