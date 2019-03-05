Sheena Bora murder case: CBI rejects Indrani Mukerjea's plea for lie detector test

MUMBAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has rejected a request from Indrani Mukerjea, the main accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, to undergo a lie-detector test.

According to news agency ANI, replying to Indrani Mukerjea's plea, the CBI said that her consent was sought for lie detector test at initial stages of investigation, but she had then refused for the same.

''Her lie detector test will not be useful at this stage, as it would not be of much help in terms of evidence value, the central probe agency said in its reply.

Indrani Mukerjea had in February submitted a two-page handwritten application, pleading she be allowed to take a polygraph test “in the name of justice”.

Responding to her plea, the CBI said, ''the lie-detector tests were not admissible in the court of law and with 35 witnesses having already been examined by the prosecution in the court, it was not required any more.''

Mukerjea had refused to take the lie detector test when she was arrested in connection with the case in 2015.

In her plea, Mukerjea had claimed, “she was emotionally more settled... and it is only right and proper in the name of justice that I undergo the polygraph test.”