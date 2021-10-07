Shirdi Saibaba temple reopens today, know how many devotees will be allowed daily, what are new guidelines

Shirdi: The world-famous Saibaba temple in Maharashtra’s Shirdi reopens for devotees on Thursday amid the strict implementation of the Centre’s COVID-19 safety guidelines.

According to the new guidelines issued by the Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust, at least 15,000 devotees who possess online passes will be allowed to enter on a daily basis at the Saibaba temple in Shirdi in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district.

As places of worship in the state are slated to reopen from October 7, a meeting of the district administration and the management of Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust was organised to chalk out measures.

The devotees will have to apply for online passes, it added. The prasad counter at the temple will remain closed, as per the new guidelines of the Trust.

According to the district administration, children below 10 years, pregnant women, sick people, senior citizens above the age of 65, and people without masks will not be permitted to enter the temple premises.

Shirdi Sai Baba Darshan: Timings and booking cost

Morning aarti - 4.30 AM

Madhyan aarti - 12:00 noon

Dhoop aarti - Sunset

Shej aarti - 10.30 PM

In order to book a morning Darshan, devotees must pay Rs 600, while they will be required to pay Rs 400 for the Madhyan, Dhoop, and Shej aartis.

