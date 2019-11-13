Shiv Sena blames BJP for Maharashtra deadlock, reminds it of alliance with Mehbooba, Nitish

MUMBAI: Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena on Wednesday blamed its former NDA ally BJP for the present political deadlock in Maharashtra, saying the Governor's recommendation for President's Rule is an insult to the mandate given to the two parties by the voters of the state.

The Shiv Sena also termed the Governor's decision as ''unconstitutional and unreasonable.''

In its editorial in its mouthpiece Saamana, the Sena said that the Governor was “expected to show some independent thinking”.

The strongly-worded Saamana editorial also accused the BJP of not honouring the 50-50 power-sharing deal, which was reportedly agreed between the two parties before the assembly election in Maharashtra.

Attacking the BJP, Sena article said had the former respected and honoured the power-sharing deal, the situation in Maharashtra would have been different.

Training its guns at the BJP, Uddhav Thackeray's party clarified that it decided to go with NCP and Congress only after they were ditched by their long-time ally – BJP. The party clarified that its decision to seek support from NCP and Congress was taken in the best interest of the people of Maharashtra.

The Saamana article also accused the BJP of conspiring to defame Shiv Sena and said that the party seems to be enjoying after pushing Maharashtra into a state of political instability.

Hiting out at the BJP, the Sena editorial said, ''though horse trading hasn't yet begun in Maharashtra, President’s Rule is a step in that direction”.

Accusing the BJP of adopting ''double-standards'', the Sena article sought to know if the saffron party followed its principles and the constitutional provisions while dealing with PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti in Jammu and Kashmir and Nitish kumar in Bihar.

“Let them criticise the Shiv Sena about the direction in which we are going. What happened when they went with Mehbooba Mufti and Nitish Kumar? We have digested the poison, like Bhagwan Shankar 'Neelkanth'. If they would have lived by their promise, we wouldn't have taken this step. But they would like to sit in opposition instead of giving us our due,” the Sena said.

The clarification in Saamana came hours after Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said on Tuesday that while his party worked with the BJP for over 25 years, his party has now decided to go with the Congress-NCP.

On the renewed efforts for government formation in Maharashtra, he admitted "It's politics. Six months time has been given. I didn't end the BJP option, it was the BJP itself which did that."

He further said, "We formally requested Congress-NCP for their support to form the government yesterday (Monday, November 11). We needed 48 hours, but the Governor didn't give us time."

Uddhav, however, added that the BJP is still contacting him through unofficial channels to join hands to form the government in Maharashtra. "They keep making vague and different offers each time. But we have decided to go with the Congress-NCP combine," he declared.

As the political logjam continued, President Ram Nath Kovind gave his approval to President's Rule on Tuesday and signed the notification following the recommendation of the Union Cabinet, which acted on the report from Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress had said that they will make an announcement post detailed discussion on the Maharashtra power struggle. NCP and Congress maintained that it will take time for them to firm up a working relationship with the Shiv Sena.

"We are in no hurry. We will hold discussions with Congress and then take a decision to support Shiv Sena," NCP chief Sharad Pawar had said.