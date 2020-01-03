Shiv Sena compromised on its ideology for CM's chair: Nitin Gadkari

Nagpur: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said that Shiv Sena compromised on its ideology for the post of the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Shiv Sena compromised its ideology for the Chief Minister`s post. Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena have come together solely for power. Shiv Sena only pretends to be `bhagwa` but in reality, it is now coloured in Congress` colours," Gadkari said in Nagpur.

Earlier on Friday, Shiv Seva attacked the Narendra Modi-led BJP government over the recent killing of Indian soldiers' in Jammu and Kashmir and accused it of misleading the nation over the situation in the Union Territory.

In a strongly-worded editorial in its mouthpiece ''Saamana'', the party said that nearly 7 to 8 soldiers from Maharashtra were killed in Jammu and Kashmir last month. Blaming the central government for the soldiers' death in J&K, the Sena article said that the ''Maha Vikas Aghadi'' government in Maharashtra was not responsible for it.

Training its guns at the Centre, the Sena editorial questioned who is to be blamed for the soldiers' killing in J&K. It also attacked the Centre for misleading the country over the situation in J&K, saying the beginning of New Year 2020 has not been good in the Union Territory.

Alleging that ''all was not well in J&K'', the Saamana editorial said that the Narendra Modi dispensation was not telling the truth about Jammu and Kashmir.

The party alleged that there has been no improvement in J&K ever since the scrapping of Article 370 by the Centre as the bloodshed still continues and Indian armed forces continue to pay a heavy price for it.

In November last year, Uddhav Thackeray took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. He is leading a government of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, an alliance of Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Congress.