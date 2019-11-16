Shiv Sena will not attend NDA meet on Sunday: Sanjay Raut

NEW DELHI: Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena is likely to attend the all-party meeting called by the Centre on Sunday ahead of the Parliament's Winter Session, which is scheduled to begin from November 18, but it will skip a crucial meeting of the NDA allies later in the day.

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday made it clear that his party won't attend the NDA meeting on Sunday.

Raut made the announcement after meeting his party chief Uddhav Thackeray.

On being asked if Shiv Sena will go for NDA meeting in Delhi ahead of Parliament's Winter Session, Raut said, ''No, Shiv Sena will not go.''

Replying to another question on government formation in Maharashtra, he added that ''the process is underway and things are normal.''

Raut had earlier indicated that he won't be attending the NDA meet due to his poor health.

However, Raut will be in Delhi to attend the Parliament's Winter Session, which begins from November 18.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray is also not likely to attend a crucial meeting between interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi and NCP chief Sharad Pawar, slated to be held in Delhi on Sunday, to discuss the common minimum programme which has been finalised by the three parties for running a coalition government in Maharashtra.

The ties between the BJP and Shiv Sena have soured in the recent past after the former rejected latter's demand for a rotational chief minister and its ''50-50 power-sharing'' formula for running a coalition government in Maharashtra following their victory in the state assembly election. After that, Shiv Sena has been seeking support from Sharad Pawar-led NCP and Congress for government formation in Maharashtra.

The three parties have reportedly finalised a draft of the common minimum programme and are holding hectic negotiations over issues like portfolio allocation, government structure and top agenda for governance.

According to sources, the Congress party trying to first sort-out modalities with its alliance partner NCP after which it will initiate talks with Shiv Sena for the government formation in Maharashtra.

The three parties have agreed on forming a secular and non-BJP government in the state where the President`s Rule was imposed earlier this week.

It may be recalled that Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had earlier called an all-party meeting for the smooth functioning of Parliament during the winter session.

The meeting will be held in the Parliament Library Building.

According to information, the all-party meeting called by Speaker will be followed by a similar meeting called by Parliament Affairs Ministry around 10:30 am.

A meeting of the BJP's Executive Committee will begin around 1 pm, which will be followed by a meeting of NDA allies.

While the government is expected to lay thrust on its legislative agenda during the meeting, the opposition parties are likely to raise the issues of their concern during the session which will continue till December 13.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government is expected to take forward its legislative agenda during the session including several bills.

Among the bills expected to be taken up is on regularising 1,728 unauthorised colonies in Delhi.

A bill to penalise people who assault doctors on duty may also be brought in the session.The government will also bring bills to replace two ordinances on -- corporate tax rate cuts and ban on e-cigarettes.

It will be the second session since Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to the office with a bigger majority for a second successive term.