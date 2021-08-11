हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Helicopter

Shocking: Man dies after helicopter blade falls on his head in Maharashtra

As per preliminary reports, Ibrahim was testing the machine, when it developed a glitch and one of the blades fell on his head, the police official said.

Image for representational use only

Yavatmal: In a shocking incident, a 24-year-old man died after a helicopter he was building developed a glitch and one of the blades fell on his head in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district.

According to the police, the incident took place in Fulsavangi village in Mahagaon taluka late on Tuesday night, when Sheikh Ismail Sheikh Ibrahim, a mechanic, was testing his helicopter in his workshop.

The deceased had been building the helicopter on his own for the last two years, he said. As per preliminary reports, Ibrahim was testing the machine, when it developed a glitch and one of the blades fell on his head, the official said.

The victim was rushed to a hospital in an injured state and died during treatment, he said, adding that further details are awaited.

