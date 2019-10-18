close

Mumbai news

Speeding truck falls off flyover in Mumbai's Vile Parle, 4 injured

The speeding truck fell off a flyover after hitting an auto and a taxi on Western Expressway Highway near Vile Parle area on Thursday night.

Mumbai: At least four people were injured as a speeding truck fell off a flyover after hitting an auto and a taxi on Western Expressway Highway near Vile Parle area on Thursday night.

According to reports, the truck driver jumped off the vehicle but four passengers sitting in the taxi were injured.

The accident also led to a traffic jam on the stretch.

After the mishap, police personnel were deployed to lift and remove the damaged vehicles with the help of a crane.

The rescue work is still underway and the injured passengers have been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

