Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation

Surge in COVID-19 cases: Now weekend lockdown imposed in Maharashtra's Kalyan-Dombivali

Surge in COVID-19 cases: Now weekend lockdown imposed in Maharashtra&#039;s Kalyan-Dombivali

Amid the rising number of caseloads in Maharashtra, the Kalyan- Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) imposed weekend restrictions (Saturday-Sunday) on Saturday (March 27) till further orders. 

Issuing a notice in this regard, Kalyan- Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) said that all the establishments except the essential services remain closed. Moreover, restaurants will offer takeaway services only during this period. 

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday (March 26) had ordered a night curfew in entire Maharashtra from March 28 until further notice. The order will come into effect from Sunday night. 

The development comes at a time when Maharashtra recorded 36,902 new COVID-19 cases on Friday (March 26), the highest one-day rise since the pandemic began. On the other hand, Mumbai also witnessed a record rise of 5,515 cases during the day.

The caseload in the state rose to 26,37,735, taking its positivity rate to 13. 86 per cent. With 112 fatalities reported on Friday  (March 26), the death toll reached 53,907. Pune city and neighbouring Pimpri-Chinchwad reported 3,679 and 1,782 new cases, respectively. As many as 1,686 cases were reported in other areas of the Pune district. 

