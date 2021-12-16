हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Omicron

'Surge in Omicron cases likely in January', warns Maharashtra government

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has directed all agencies to make every effort to give two doses of vaccine to all. The variant has been rapidly spreading in Maharashtra with the highest number of cases across the country being reported from the state.

Mumbai: The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is likely to see a surge in cases in January next year across Maharashtra, Additional Chief Secretary Health Dr Pradeep Vyas has warned on Wednesday.

According to Chief Minister`s Office (CMO), Omicron infection is increasing rapidly in the world and patients are also being found in Maharashtra.

"These patients can be found not only in big cities but also in small towns. Next month, in January, a large number of people in the state will be infected with omicron," Vyas said during a presentation at the state cabinet meeting.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has directed all agencies to make every effort to give two doses of vaccine to all. The variant has been rapidly spreading in Maharashtra with the highest number of cases across the country being reported from the state.

In Maharashtra, four patients were found infected with Omicron today -- two in Osmanabad and one each from Mumbai and Buldhana. All the patients are asymptomatic, the state`s health department informed.

The patient in Osmanabad travelled to Sharjah and the other patient is his high-risk contact. The patient in Buldhana travelled to Dubai and the patient from Mumbai travelled to Ireland.

"In these cases, three patients have been vaccinated and one is not eligible for vaccination," the Maharashtra health department said.

As per Maharashtra`s COVID bulletin, the case tally touched 32. Maximum Omicron cases have been reported from Mumbai with a total of 13 infections.

Followed by 10 in Pimpri Chinchwad, two each in Pune Municipal Corporation, Osmanabad and one each in Kalyan Dombivali, Nagpur, Latur, Vasai Virar and Buldhana. Of these, 25 cases have been discharged after a negative RT PCR test, the Maharashtra health department said.

