Woman

Tragic! Woman drowns self after husband dies of COVID-19 in Maharashtra

The woman's three-year-old son also followed his mother into the Sunegaon lake in Loha and drowned as a result on Wednesday night, the police said.

Image for representational use only

Nanded: In an unpleasant development, a 33-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by drowning herself in a lake after her husband died due to the COVID-19 infection in Maharashtra's Nanded district.

The tragic incident came to light on Thursday, according to the Nanded police.

According to the police, a 40-year-old labourer from Telangana had come to Loha, located 40 km from Nanded city, in search of work and had gotten infected with the COVID-19 disease.

The man died in a government hospital on April 13, following which his wife allegedly committed suicide by drowning herself in the lake, a police official said.

The couple had three children, and one of them, a three-year-old boy, followed his mother into the lake and drowned in the process, he said.

