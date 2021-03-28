Trimbakeshwar Temple in Maharashtra's Nashik bans entry for devotees amid COVID-19 case spike

Nashik: amid rising coronavirus cases, Maharashtra government ordered for the indefinite closure of Trimbakeshwar Temple, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas built in Nashik.

After 8 pm on Tuesday night entry of devotees in the temple will not be allowed. This decision was taken by the Trimbakeshwar Devasthan Trust.

The government is taking every possible measure to stop spread of the infection. People have been urged to not venture into crowded places.

At the same time, many crowded places such as theaters, clubs, schools etc. have been closed for some time. Apart from this, the government has also banned the entry of devotees to visit temples.

Earlier, Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple, Mahalakshmi Temple, Mumbra Devi Temple, ISCON Temple, Ganpati Temple in Pune, Ganpati Phule Temple in Ratnagiri, Ekavira Devi Temple in Karla, Tulja Bhawani Temple of Tuljapur, Gajanan Maharaj Temple of Shegaon, The Vitthal temple of Pandharpur, Sai Baba temple of Shirdi had been ordered to be closed.