हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Trimbakeshwar temple

Trimbakeshwar Temple in Maharashtra's Nashik bans entry for devotees amid COVID-19 case spike

Due to fear of Coronavirus, the government has passed an order for the indefinite closure of Trimbakeshwar Temple, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas built in Nashik. After 8 o'clock on Tuesday night, there will be no entry of devotees in the temple. This decision has been taken by the Trimbakeshwar Devasthan Trust.

Trimbakeshwar Temple in Maharashtra&#039;s Nashik bans entry for devotees amid COVID-19 case spike

Nashik: amid rising coronavirus cases, Maharashtra government ordered for the indefinite closure of Trimbakeshwar Temple, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas built in Nashik.

After 8 pm on Tuesday night entry of devotees in the temple will not be allowed. This decision was taken by the Trimbakeshwar Devasthan Trust.

The government is taking every possible measure to stop spread of the infection. People have been urged to not venture into crowded places.

At the same time, many crowded places such as theaters, clubs, schools etc. have been closed for some time. Apart from this, the government has also banned the entry of devotees to visit temples.

Earlier, Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple, Mahalakshmi Temple, Mumbra Devi Temple, ISCON Temple, Ganpati Temple in Pune, Ganpati Phule Temple in Ratnagiri, Ekavira Devi Temple in Karla, Tulja Bhawani Temple of Tuljapur, Gajanan Maharaj Temple of Shegaon, The Vitthal temple of Pandharpur, Sai Baba temple of Shirdi had been ordered to be closed.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Trimbakeshwar templeNashikCoronavirus
Next
Story

Night curfew in Maharashtra: All gatherings banned, parks and beaches to remain shut at night

Must Watch

PT9M37S

Special Report: Road Map of India's Act East Policy