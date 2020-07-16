हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mumbai house collapse

One killed, several trapped as portion of two-storey building collapses in Mumbai's Malad

Four fire engine, a rescue van and a 108 ambulance were rushed to the place where the L2 house collapsed. 

One killed, several trapped as portion of two-storey building collapses in Mumbai&#039;s Malad

At least one person was killed and several others trapped on Thursday when a portion of a two-storey building collapsed in Malad area of Mumbai due to heavy rains. At least two people were still stuck when last reports came in. Four fire engine, a rescue van and a 108 ambulance were rushed to the place where the L2 house collapsed. 

The incident took place at around 2.30 pm at Malvani in the Abdul Hamid Marg of the area. On arrival at the scene of the incident, it was noticed that ground plus two-floor chawl had collapsed and thereby 5-6 persons were trapped.

Two people were rescued by the fire brigade, rendered first aid and sent to the hospital in a 108 ambulance. Two others were sent to the hospital in a private vehicle by the people before the arrival of the fire brigade. The search and rescue operations are on.

In another incident, the Mohan Mansion building opposite the General Post Office in Mumbai collapsed. Some people are feared buried in the debris. A fire brigade has reached the spot.

These are developing stories. More details are awaited.

