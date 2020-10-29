हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Dombivli

Two-storey building collapses in Thane’s Dombivli, no casualties reported

It is a  42- year-old residential building, housing nearly 75 people, in Kopar area of Dombivli.

Thane: A portion of a two-storey building collapsed in Dombivli town of Maharashtra's Thane district early Thursday morning. However, none of its residents were hurt as they rushed out just in time, a civic official said.

The incident took place around 4.30 AM in the 42- year-old residential building, housing nearly 75 people, in Kopar area of Dombivli, he said. Dombivli ward officer Bharat Pawar said that the occupants heard a loud sound of some building pillars cracking early morning and rushed out of the premises.

Within minutes, a portion of the building collapsed, he added. A total of 18 families were residing in the building but no person suffered any injury, he said.

"The residents moved out just in time and got saved," the official said. On getting information about the incident, local disaster cell personnel and firemen rushed to the spot.

Pawar said notices were earlier served to the owner of the building as it was declared dangerous and its occupants were asked to vacate the premises.

After the structure collapsed on Thursday, the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) authorities were planning to shift the residents to a relief camp, but the building owner offered to accommodate them elsewhere, he said. 

