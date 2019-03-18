Two youth playing PUBG mowed down by train in Maharashtra's Hingoli

Mumbai: Two persons engrossed in playing online game PUBG were knocked down by a train in Hingoli district in Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened at Khatkali Bypass in Hingoli, over 570 kilometres from here, on Saturday evening, an official said. "Nagesh Gore (24) and Swapnil Annapurne (22) were playing PUBG near the railway tracks. They were run over by the Hyderabad-Ajmer train. Their bodies were found late at night by people living in the vicinity," he said.

An accidental death report has been registered at Hingoli police station, he informed.

Player Unknown's Battlegrounds, popularly called PUBG, is an online multi-player game of South Korean origin which experts have said is highly addictive and gives rise to violent behaviour in many of those playing it.