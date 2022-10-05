Uddhav Thackeray calls Eknath Shinde ‘TRAITOR' at mega Shiv Sena rally in Mumbai

Mumbai: Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on his rival and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, calling him a ''traitor'' and someone who backstabbed him. The Shiv Sena chief made these remarks while addressing his faction’s mega Dussehra rally at the historic Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

“The only thing I feel bad and angry about is that when I was admitted to the hospital, the people whom I gave the responsibility (of the state) became 'Katappa' and betrayed us... They were cutting me and thinking that I will never return from the hospital,” Uddhav Thackeray said while addressing the mega rally.

#WATCH | As per our yearly tradition, there will be a 'Ravana Dahan' ceremony, but the Ravana of this year is different. With time, Ravana also changes... He used to be 10-headed till now...how many heads does he have now? He is 50 times more betraying: Uddhav Thackeray pic.twitter.com/Sdubi0q6Fm — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2022

He went on to add, “As per our yearly tradition, there will be a 'Ravana Dahan' ceremony, but the Ravana of this year is different. With time, Ravana also changes... He used to be 10-headed till now...how many heads does he have now? He is 50 times more betraying.”

The BJP, Thackeray insisted, had betrayed the Shiv Sena and this was why the alliance broke. "I swear by my parents that there was talk of half-term. Then Amit Shah said nothing of the sort was decided," Thackeray told the vast gathering. The BJP, he added, is now in the situation they tried to avoid by making Eknath Shinde the Chief Minister. "Why didn't you do it earlier?" he said.

"How much should a man's greed be? He was given the Chief Minister's post. Now he wants the party too," he said, accusing the new Chief Minister of "stealing" his father's party. "Those whom we gave everything have betrayed us and those who were not given anything, are all together. This Sena is not of one or two but of all of you. As long as you are with me, I will be the leader of the party," Uddhav Thackeray said.

The Sena chief also performed 'Ravan Dahan' at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, on the occasion of Dussehra.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) performs 'Ravan Dahan' at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, on the occasion of #Dussehra pic.twitter.com/NrESJIGE67 — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2022

However, in a big setback to Uddhav Thackeray, his elder brother Jaidev Thackeray shared the stage with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at the rebel faction's Dussehra rally at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai.

Maharashtra | Balasaheb Thackeray's son Jaidev Thackeray shows his support for CM Shinde, says, "Don’t leave Eknath Shinde alone. He is working for the farmers & commoners" pic.twitter.com/RaE4Kv84gR — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2022

Jaidev Thackeray's estranged wife Smita was also present at the MMRDA ground in BKC, the rally site in suburban Mumbai, along with Nihar, the son of late Bindumadhav Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray's eldest brother.

Champa Singh Thapa, a trusted aide of the late Bal Thackeray who served the Shiv Sena founder for 27 years, was also present at the event. Talking to reporters, Smita Thackeray said she was invited to the rally by Shinde, who heads the rebel faction of the Shiv Sena.

Jaidev Thackeray, son of Bal Thackeray, is said to share an uneasy relationship with his younger brother Uddhav Thackeray. The Uddhav Thackeray-led faction has organised its own Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park in central Mumbai.

Both Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray claim their faction is the "real" Shiv Sena. Shinde's rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray's leadership had led to the collapse to the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in June.