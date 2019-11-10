Uddhav Thackeray to meet Maharashtra Governor on Monday, Shiv Sena gets NCP support for govt: Sources

New Delhi: After BJP expressed its inability to form the government in Maharashtra and conveyed the same to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, all eyes are now on Shiv Sena and whether the party headed by Uddhav Thackeray will go ahead and successfully stake a claim.

After BJP decided to opt out of Maharashtra government race, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that its party will install a Sena CM at any cost in the state. "Uddhav Thackeray told Sena MLAs that the party will install its CM in Maharashtra," says Raut. He, however, refused to comment on whether the government will be formed in alliance with the Congress-NCP.

Sources close to the development informed Zee News that Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray is expected to meet Governor Koshyari on Monday to stake claim to the government. With backchannel talks taking place between Sena and Congress-NCP, there is a high possibility that a Sena-NCP government is formed in the state with outside support from Congress.

Shiv Sena, which has emerged as the second-largest party in Maharashtra after BJP with 56 seats, has been claiming to have the support of NCP and outside support of Congress, which if combined, is sufficient to cross the majority mark, that is 145. However, considering the current political scenario in the state, it will be an uphill task for the Shiv Sena to achieve so. It also remains to be seen if NCP and Congress agree to extend their support to the saffron party in the state.

There has been contradictory opinions in Mumbai - while Congress former Mumbai President Sanjay Nirupam has reiterated that the party should keep off the Sena at all costs, another former city chief Milind Deora suggested exploring a Congress-NCP government with Sena support.

The political activity gathered speed after Governor Koshyari took the reins in his hands and invited Devendra Fadnavis, leader of single-largest party BJP, to indicate his willingness to form the next government. The Governor's invitation to Fadnavis came barely four hours before the tenure of the state Assembly expired on Saturday midnight.

As per experts, in case the BJP fails to muster sufficient numbers, the Governor would invite the second largest party - Shiv Sena, followed by the remaining two parties, NCP and Congress to explore the possibility of forming the next government.

Earlier on Sunday, Sena President Uddhav Thackeray met his legislators - all secured at a 5-star hotel in Madh island and assured them a Shiv Sena CM would soon be sworn-in.