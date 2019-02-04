Will return 'Padma Bhushan' if Centre doesn't fulfill Lokpal promise: Anna Hazare

RALEGAN SIDDHI: Social activist Anna Hazare, who is is on an indefinite hunger strike, had warned that if the Narendra Modi government did not fulfill its promises, he would return his Padma Bhushan.

On Sunday Bharatiya Janata Party ally Shiv Sena came out in Hazare's support, urging him to emulate socialist leader Jayaprakash Narayan and lead an agitation against corruption.

Hazare has been on a hunger strike since last Wednesday at his native Ralegan Siddhi village in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district, demanding appointments of Lokpal and Lokayuktas and resolution of farmers' issue.

"If this government does not fulfill its promises made to the country in the next few days, I will return my Padma Bhushan," he said on Sunday evening. "(The) Modi government has breached the faith of people," he said.

Anna Hazare: I will be returning my Padma Bhushan award to the President. I did not work for that award, you only gave me that while I was working for social cause & the country. If the country or society is in this condition, then why should I keep that? (03.02.19) pic.twitter.com/bch2mmw08o — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2019

The 81-year-old was awarded the third-highest civilian honour of the country in 1992.

Hazare's demands include the immediate appointment of anti-corruption ombudsmen Lokpal at the Centre and Lokayuktas in states, and the implementation of Swaminathan Commission's recommendations for tackling agrarian distress and electoral reforms.

Hazare has lost 3.8 kg in the past five days and his blood pressure, blood sugar and creatinine level in the urine had gone up, a doctor said.

Around 5,000 farmers from the district are likely to stage a protect outside the Ahmednagar collector's office on Monday to support Hazare's agitation, his associates said.

The decision to hold the protest was taken at a gram sabha at Ralegan Siddhi on Saturday night.

(With PTI inputs)