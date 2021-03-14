Curfew imposed in Latur as Maharashtra records highest COVID-19 daily spike of 2021

Mumbai: Maharashtra on Sunday (March 14) reported over 16,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours which is the highest spike in infections for the year 2021.

According to the state’s health bulletin, as many as 16,620 fresh cases of coronavirus was reported in the last 24 hours taking the state's total case tally to 23,14,413. The state also reported 50 fatalities on Sunday. Currently, there are 1,26,231 active cases in Maharashtra.

On Saturday, the state had reported more than 15,000 coronavirus cases for the second straight day.

Meanwhile, in view of the growing cases of coronavirus, a night curfew has been imposed in the Latur district. The district administration decided that curfew will be imposed from 8 pm to 5 am. Also, all the weekly markets will be closed till March 31.

Here's a list below of lockdowns and night curfews in effect:

In Nagpur, a strict lockdown from March 15 to March 21 has been announced, while in Meera Bhayander a lockdown is in effect in containment and hotspot zones till March 31, while the rest of the place will be operational as per rules - Hotels, restaurants, bars will be operational with 50% capacity. Shops selling goods will remain open up to 11 pm.

Pune has imposed a night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am. All schools in the district are closed till March 31, gardens are also closed, hotels and goods can remain open till 10 o'clock in the night. A maximum of 50 people can attend the wedding and funeral.

A night curfew is in effect in Nanded from March 12 to March 21, everything will be closed from 7 am to 7 pm. Weddings are not allowed at this time, religious procession, ban on political gathering, colleges to be held for the examination will be open to the purview of the rules.

Panvel - A night curfew is in place from March 12 to March 22 beginning from 11 pm till 5 am. During this time, schools, colleges, coaching classes will remain closed.

In Washim, a night curfew is in force from March 8 to March 15 and everything is closed except essential services from 5 pm to 9 am. A 38-hour curfew is applicable from 5 pm on Saturday to 9 am on Monday.

(Source: Ministry of Health)

The state capital on Sunday reported 1,962 fresh coronavirus cases, including seven deaths. In the last few days, the city had reported over 1,600 fresh cases. On Sunday, the coronavirus daily tally of new cases in the city almost touched the 2000-mark.

As the cases have now risen to last years' October peak in Maharashtra, the alarming surge has forced the state government to impose full lockdown/partial lockdown/night curfew/public curfew in many places.