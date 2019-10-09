close

Delhi

Man tries to commit suicide at Uttam Nagar East Metro Station in Delhi

The services between Dwarka Sector 21 and Rajiv Chowk were delayed after the passenger tried to commit suicide.

A 30-year-old attempted to commit suicide at Uttam Nagar East Metro Station on Wednesday. The man has been taken to hospital and not much details are available about his condition.

The services between Dwarka Sector 21 and Rajiv Chowk were delayed after the passenger tried to commit suicide. Normal services have now resumed.

On September 26, the services on the Delhi Metro's Blue Line was hit briefly after a 73-year-old man allegedly tried to commit suicide at the Uttam Nagar West Station. The elderly man was identified as Amreek Singh. He was a retired employee of the Delhi Transport Corporation and was suffering from depression. Singh was reportedly undergoing treatment for psychiatric issues.

According to the police, Singh had alighted from the platform and slept in the gap between the tracks. Since the train was coming at a slow pace, he received only minor injuries.

