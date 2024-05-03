Aadhar Housing Finance IPO Opens On May 8: Check Issue Size, Price Band And Other Details

New Delhi: Aadhar Housing Finance Limited's initial public offering (IPO) is going to hit the markets on May 8, 2024. The initial public offering comprises a fresh issue of Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 10,000 million and an offer of sale of up to such number of Equity Shares aggregating up to Rs 20,000 million by BCP Topco VII Pte. Ltd.



Here Are The Key Things To Know About Aadhar Housing Finance IPO

Price Band has been fixed at Rs 300 to Rs 315 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each.

Bid/ Offer will open on Wednesday, May 8, 2024 and close on Friday, May 10, 2024.

The Anchor Investor Bidding Date shall be Tuesday, May 7, 2024.

Bids can be made for a minimum of 47 Equity Shares and in multiples of 47 Equity Shares thereafter.

ICICI Securities Limited, Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Private Limited and SBI Capital Markets Limited are the Book Running Lead Managers to the Offer.

All capitalized terms referred to in this press release that have not been defined shall have the same meaning as prescribed in the RHP.

The Company proposes to utilize the Net Proceeds from the Fresh Issue, (i) to meet future capital requirements towards onward lending; and (ii) general corporate purposes.

Not more than 50% of the Net Offer shall be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to Qualified Institutional Buyers.

Company said it may, in consultation with the Book Running Lead Managers, allocate up to 60% of the QIB Portion to Anchor Investors on a discretionary basis.

Out of above, at least one-third shall be available for allocation to domestic Mutual Funds only, subject to valid Bids being received from the domestic Mutual Funds at or above the Anchor Investor Allocation Price.

In the event of under-subscription, or non-allocation in the Anchor Investor Portion, the balance Equity Shares shall be added to the QIB Portion.

5% of the Net QIB Portion shall be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to Mutual Funds only, and the remainder of the Net QIB Portion shall be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to all QIB Bidders other than Anchor Investors, including Mutual Funds, subject to valid Bids being received at or above the Offer Price.

Not less than 15% of the Net Offer shall be available for allocation to Non-Institutional Bidders.