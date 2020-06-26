Abbott, IGL, Muthoot Finance to be added to Nifty Next 50 from June 26

New Delhi: The Nifty Index management Sub-committee (IMSC) has announced shuffling of certain NSE indices from June 26.

The reshuffle, as part of IMSC periodic review, will not see any change in the Nifty 50 index, but in the Nifty Next 50, Nifty 100, Nifty 500, and sectoral indices.

Abbott India Ltd, Indraprastha Gas Ltd, Muthoot Finance Ltd, and Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd will replace Ashok Leyland Ltd., Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd., L&T Finance Holdings Ltd, New India Assurance Company, and Vodafone Idea from the Nifty Next 50 .

In the Nifty Midcap 100 Future Consumer, Sterlite Technologies and Torrent Pharmaceuticals will exit the index.

Balkrishna Industries will replace Apollo Tyres in Nifty Auto.

HDFC AMC and Piramal Enterprises will replace Edelweiss Financial Services and Indiabulls Housing Finance Nifty Financial services.

Godrej Industries will be replaced by Varun Beverages in the FMCG index.