Accent Microcell IPO Opens For Subscription: Should You Buy? Key Things To Know

New Delhi: Pharma company Accent Microcell's Initial Public Offer (IPO) opened for subscription on Friday. The three day IPO, which closes on December 12, has set the price band in the range of Rs 133 to Rs 140.

The IPO, valued at Rs 78.40 crore, is entirely a fresh issue of 5,600,000 equity shares, with no offer for sale (OFS) component, as outlined in the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP).

Here Are Key Things You Want To Know About Accent Microcell IPO

Accent Microcell IPO lot size: 1,000 shares

Investors can bid for a minimum of 1000 shares and in multiples thereof

Face value of the equity shares: Rs 10 each

Issue price 13.30 times (lower price band) to 14.00 times (upper price band) of the face value of the equity shares

15.96 lakh equity shares on offer for anchor investors

2.8 lakh equity shares on offer for for market makers

10.64 lakh equity shares on offer for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs)

7.98 lakh equity shares on offer for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs)

18.62 lakh equity shares on offer for the Retail (RII) segment



Accent Microcell Limited, with specialisation in the manufacture of premium cellulose-based excipients is renowned for its production of superior cellulose-based excipients. The company operates from two advanced manufacturing sites: Dahej SEZ in Bharuch and Pirana Road in Ahmedabad.