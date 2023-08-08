Adani Ports Reports Over 80% Growth In Net Profit At Rs 2,119.38 Crore In Q1

New Delhi: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) on Tuesday posted over 80 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 2,119.38 crore during the April-June quarter, on account of higher income. It had clocked Rs 1,177.46 crore net profit during the April-June period of the preceding 2022-23 fiscal, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company's total income surged to Rs 6,631.23 crore from Rs 5,526.19 crore in the year-ago quarter. Expenses trimmed to Rs 4,065.24 crore from Rs 4,438.32 crore.

APSEZ is the largest commercial ports operator in India accounting for nearly one-fourth of the cargo movement in the country. It is present across 13 domestic ports in seven maritime states of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Odisha.

