Azad Engineering IPO To Open On Dec 20; Sets Price Band At Rs 499-524 Per Share

New Delhi: Azad Engineering Ltd on Friday said it has fixed a price band of Rs 499-524 a share for its Rs 740 crore initial public offering (IPO). The issue would open for public subscription during December 20-22 and the anchor book will open for a day on December 19, the company announced.

The Hyderabad-based firm's IPO comprises a fresh issue of up to Rs 240 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 500 crore by a promoter and investors. (Also Read: Who Is Lalit Khaitan? Read Tale Of 80-Year-Old India's Newest Billionaire)

The OFS consists of the sale of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 170 crore by promoter Rakesh Chopdar, Rs 280 crore by Piramal Structured Credit Opportunities Fund, and Rs 50 crore by DMI Finance. (Also Read: Meet This Patna's Uber Driver Who Has Master's Degree In Hand, Netflix On Screen, And UPSC Dreams)

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for funding capital expenditure of the company, payment of debt, and general corporate purposes. Half of the issue size has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 35 percent for retail investors, and the remaining 15 percent for non-institutional buyers.

Investors can bid for a minimum of 28 equity shares and in multiples of 28 equity shares thereafter. Azad Engineering supplies products to global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the aerospace and defence, energy, and oil and gas industries.

The company's customers include General Electric, Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Siemens Energy, Eaton Aerospace, and MAN Energy Solutions SE. The equity shares of the company are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.