BHARTI AIRTEL

Bharti Airtel Q1 Net Profit Jumps 2.5 Times To Rs 4,160 Crore

Bharti Airtel's India revenue increased by 10.1 per cent to Rs 29,046 crore on a Y-o-Y basis. 

|Last Updated: Aug 05, 2024, 05:55 PM IST|Source: PTI
New Delhi: Telecom operator Bharti Airtel reported more than 2.5 times jump in its consolidated profit to Rs 4,160 crore in the first quarter ended on June 30, 2024, compared to the year-ago period.

The company posted a profit of Rs 1,612.5 crore in the same period a year ago. The consolidated revenue from operations of Bharti Airtel increased by 2.8 per cent to Rs 38,506.4 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 37,440 crore in the June quarter of the last year.

The mobile average revenue per user (ARPU), a key matrix to determine telecom operators growth, of Bharti Airtel in India increased to Rs 211 during the reported compared to Rs 200 in the same period a year ago.

