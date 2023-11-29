BSE Listed Companies' Market Cap Hits $4 Trillion Mark For 1st Time Ever

New Delhi: The combined market capitalisation (M-cap) of all listed companies on BSE hit the $4.01 trillion-mark or over Rs 333 lakh crore on Wednesday, for the first time ever.

The milestone was achieved on the back of optimism in equities, wrote news agency PTI. The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies reached Rs 3,33,26,881.49 crore in morning trade, translating into USD 4 trillion at the exchange rate of 83.31, it added.

The BSE-listed firms hit the market capitalisation of USD 3-trillion mark On May 24, 2021. Market capitalisation of all listed companies on the BSE went past the USD 1-trillion level on May 28, 2007. While it charted the growth path from from USD 1 trillion to USD 1.5 in just over seven years on June 6, 2014.

The M-cap of its listed companies reached USD 2 trillion on July 10, 2017 while it went past the USD 2.5-trillion mark on December 16, 2020.

Meanwhile, the Nifty reclaimed the 20,000 mark on Wednesday led by auto stocks.