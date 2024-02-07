Capital Small Finance Bank Limited IPO Opens Today: Key Things To Know

New Delhi: The Rs 523 crore Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Capital Small Finance Bank is all set to open today. The bank said that it will utilise the proceeds from the fresh issue towards augmenting the tier-I capital base to meet its future capital requirements.

Ahead of the IPO on Tuesday, Capital Small Finance Bank limited raised Rs 156.92 crore from 19 anchor investors at the upper price band Rs 468 per equity share, it said.

"Capital Small Finance Bank Limited, has allotted 33,53,013 Equity Shares to 19 anchor investors and raised ₹ 156.92 crore ahead of company’s proposed IPO at the upper price band of ₹ 468 per equity share (including premium of ₹ 458 per equity shares) with face value of ₹ 10 per share."



Here are key things you want to know about Capital Small Finance Bank IPO

Capital Small Finance Bank Limited has allocated 33,53,013 Equity Shares at the upper price band of Rs 468 per Equity Share with face value of Rs 10 per Equity Share

Price band of issue is Rs 445 - Rs 468 per share

Minimum bid quantity is 32 shares and in of 32 equity shares multiple thereof

Out of the total allocation of 3,353,013 Equity Shares to the Anchor Investors, 1,602,592 Equity Shares (i.e. 47.80 % of the total allocation to Anchor Investors) were allocated to 3 domestic mutual funds through a total of 8 schemes

Nuvama Wealth Management Limited (Formerly known as Edelweiss Securities Limited); DAM Capital Advisors Limited and Equirus Capital Private Limited are the Book Running Lead Managers to the issue.