CMS Info Systems to list on Dec 31: Check latest GMP, expected listing price

New Delhi: CMS Info Systems is all set to make its public debut on Friday, December 31. The latest GMP of CMS Info Systems IPO suggests that investors won’t be able to make any gains, and could even face losses on their investments in the last initial public offer of 2021.

CMS Info Systems IPO was subscribed 1.56 times till the last date of offer on December 23, receiving a decent response from investors. CMS Info Systems IPO received bids for about 5.86 crore shares against 3,75,60,975 shares on offer, according to NSE data.

The Rs 1,100-crore public issue consists of a pure offer for sale (OFS) by promoter Sion Investment Holdings Pte Limited, an affiliate of Baring Private Equity Asia.

The price range of CMS Info Systems IPO was set at Rs 205-216 per share. Axis Capital, DAM Capital Advisors, Jefferies India, and JM Financial are managing the public issue. The shares of the company will be listed on BSE and NSE on December 31.

CMS Info Systems IPO Latest GMP

CMS Info Systems’ IPO shares latest grey market premium (GMP) currently is - Rs 8. The negative sign indicates that the share could list at a price lower than the price on offer.

CMS Info Systems IPO Expected Listing Price

Since CMS Info Systems’ IPO’s latest GMP stands at - Rs 8, the shares could list at Rs 206 per share on Indian bourses. This could mean a slight loss to investors who received CMS Info Systems IPO shares. Also Read: Swiggy, Zomato orders to cost more from Jan 1; check by how much your food orders could get expensive

CMSInfo Systems provides cash management solutions that include ATM services, as well as cash delivery and pick-up services. The company’s integrated business platform is bolstered by specified technology and process controls to offer customers a wide range of tailored cash management and managed services solutions. Also Read: GST on textiles: States demand to put tax hike on hold in pre-budget meeting

Live TV

#mute