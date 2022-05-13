Delhivery IPO closes today: Check GMP, subscription and other details

New Delhi: Today is the last day of subscription of the initial public offer (IPO) of logistics services company Delhivery. The three-day offer, that began on May 11 was subscribed 23 per cent on the second day of the offer on Thursday.

The company provides a full range of logistics services that includes express parcel delivery, heavy goods delivery and warehousing. (Also read --LIC IPO: Grey market indicates LIC shares may list below its issue price)

Here are some key points on GMP, subscription and other aspects of Delhivery IPO

- Delhivery Grey Market Premium (GMP) had come down to Rs 2 yesterday, from Rs 7 the day before. Today it is down by Rs 10, said market observers.

- Price range for the offer is at Rs 462-487 per share.

- The IPO received bids for 1,45,01,730 shares against 6,25,41,023 shares on offer, according to NSE data.

- The portion reserved for retail individual investors (RIIs) received 40 per cent subscription

- Qualified institutional buyers' segment (QIBs) got 29 per cent subscription and non-institutional investors' 1 per cent.

- The company's Rs 5,235-crore public issue comprises a fresh issue of up to Rs 4,000 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 1,235 crore.

- Under the OFS, investors Carlyle Group and SoftBank as well as Delhivery's co-founders will divest their shareholding in the logistics company.

- The equity shares of the supply chain company will list on BSE and NSE on May 24.

- Morgan Stanley India Company, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, BofA Securities India and Citigroup Global Markets India are the managers to the offer.