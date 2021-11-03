Diwali Muhurat Trading 2021: Timings, significance and advice for investors

New Delhi: Indian bourses will open on the occasion of Diwali (4 November) for one hour for the Muhurat Trading session, offering investors a chance to rake in quick money on the festival day.

The Muhurat trading event occurs once a year to mark the start of new Samvat 2078 when traditional business communities used to open their books of account. The special occasion marks the beginning of a new Samvat or Samvat 2078, according to Hindu Panchang (Calendar).

Diwali Muhurat Trading 2021 Timings

The Muhurat trading session will kickoff at 6:15 pm on Thursday, November 4, for one hour to end at 7:15 pm. Here are the timings for Diwali Muhurat Trading 2021:

Pre-Open trading: 6:00 pm to 6:15 pm

Normal stock market timings: 6:15 pm-7:15 pm

Closing Session timings: 7:25 pm -7:35 pm

Diwali Muhurat Trading 2021 Tips

Vikas Singhania, CEO, TradeSmart, told ZeeBusiness that Muhurat Trading 2021 could be the right moment for investors sitting on the sidelines and waiting for the right moment to enter the market.

“Investors generally buy their favourite stock during this day or one which they intend to accumulate during the year. It has been found that most blue-chip stocks are bought on Muhurat day. These days Muhurat trading day is an occasion to relook at your trading and investing strategy and your portfolio. Since by Diwali most companies would have announced their half yearly numbers, investors use the holidays to relook their portfolio and prepare a strategy for the new Samvat (Hindu new year),” Singhania said.

However, a word of caution is also required during Muharat trading. “One should not get carried away on this special day and use it only to make token purchases. Traders too should not be playing aggressively as volumes are low on Muhurat day and since the duration is only an hour market can see short bursts in either direction. A good beginning is said to be half the battle won. Muhurat day trading during the festival of light can illuminate your future with proper strategy and money management,” he added.

Following Muhurat trading, Indian stock exchanges, NSE and BSE, will remain closed for the next two days. This means that investors won’t be able to trade on Friday, the last trading of the week. The stock will open for trade on Monday next week.

(Disclaimer: The views/suggestions/advice expressed here in this article are solely by investment experts. Zee News English suggests its readers to consult with their investment advisers before making any financial decision.)