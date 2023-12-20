DOMS Industries Stock Market Listing Today; Will Investors Make Money? Check What GMP Says

New Delhi: Pencil Maker DOMS Industries Limited is scheduled to list on the Indian Stock Exchanges on Wednesday (20 December 2023).

"Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Wednesday, December 20, 2023, the equity shares of DOMS Industries Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'B ' Group of Securities," said a BSE Notification.

DOMS Industries Market Debut: Will Investors Make Money?

As per several analysts the DOMS may list at around 60 to 65 percent premium and debut at Rs 1,200- Rs 1,300 apiece, depending on the mood of the market.

DOMS Industries GMP

The GMP of DOMS Industries is trading at a premium of Rs 498 which means the price of share is around Rs 1,288, about 65 percent higher from the company's IPO price band of Rs 750 to Rs 790 per share.

DOMS Industries IPO

The IPO of DOMS Industries received 93.40 times subscription on the final day of bidding on December 15. The Rs 1,200 crore Initial Public Offer (IPO) received bids for 82,54,54,404 shares against 88,37,407 shares on offer.