Elin Electronics IPO allotment today: Check GMP, direct links to see allotment status

New Delhi: The share allotment of Elin Electronics initial public offering (IPO) is taking place on Tuesday. Those who had subscribed to Elin Electronics IPO will get their share allotment today. Subscribers may refer to the following two direct links and find out if their your IPO share has been allotted or not.

https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

How to check Elin Electronics IPO allotment status via BSE, NSE

- Click the BSE link

- From the list, choose Elin Electronics IPO

- Enter your IPO details like application number, PAN card details

- Clear the 'Im not a robot' button

- You will be able to see your Elin Electronics IPO allotment status now.

Elin Electronics IPO Listing, GMP and other details



Elin Electronics initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 3.09 times on the last day of subscription on December 22. The issue, with a price band of Rs Rs 216 to Rs 237 per share, will likely list on BSE and NSE on December 30. As per reports, the Elin Electronics latest GMP suggests a premium of Rs 5.

Delhi-based Elin is a manufacturer of end-to-end product solutions for major brands of lighting, fans, and small kitchen appliances, and a leading fractional horsepower motors manufacturer in the country.

Axis Capital and JM Financial were the managers to the offer.