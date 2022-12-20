topStoriesenglish
NewsBusinessMarkets
ELIN ELECTRONICS IPO

Elin Electronics IPO kicks off: Should you buy? Here's what experts say

Post the public subscription, the shares of Elin Electronics are expected to go live on stock exchanges on December 30, 2022.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Dec 20, 2022, 02:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Elin Electronics IPO kicks off: Should you buy? Here's what experts say

New Delhi: The three-day initial public offering of Elin Electronics started for subscription on Tuesday. The company aims to generate proceeds worth Rs 475 crore the IPO that has been launched at the price band of Rs 234-247, along with a bid size of 60 shares.

Post the public subscription, the shares are expected to go live on stock exchanges on December 30, 2022.

Should you buy Elin Electronics IPO?

Brokerage Prabhudas Lilladher Advisory Team has given "Subscribe" rating to the IPO. 

"One can subscribe to IPO for long term as Elin is a leading electronics manufacturing services (EMS) manufacturer of end-to-end product solutions for major brands of lighting, fans, and small/ kitchen appliances in India, and is one of the largest fractional horsepower motors manufacturers in India," the brokerage said in a note.

Anand Rathi has also given ‘SUBSCRIBE-Long Term' rating to the IPO. 

"As Elin’s Revenue/PAT is growing at a robust CAGR of 18%/19% respectively (FY20-22) with an even robust industry outlook coupled with consistent margins we recommend “SUBSCRIBE-Long Term” rating to this IPO," the brokerage said in a note.

Elin Electronics, a flagship company of Elin Group, was established in 1969 in Delhi NCR. It offers various products and services to its original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) customers, including electronic manufacturing services, design and manufacturing of electric motors, lighting products, and automotive components.

Live Tv

Elin Electronics IPOIPOinitial public offer

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When three revolutionaries were given death sentence in 1927
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat Governor carries out cleanliness drive at Gujarat Vidyapith
DNA Video
DNA: Sargam Koushal from Kashmir wins Mrs World 2022 title
DNA Video
DNA: 'Corona explosion' will happen in China on New Year!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Murder' of humanity in a train!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 17, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'Spirit' of Bihar Police in spurious liquor case?
DNA Video
DNA: Poisonous Liquor or Poisonous Prohibition System?
DNA Video
DNA: Action on Iran in the UN!
DNA Video
DNA: When India defeated Pakistan in the 1971 war