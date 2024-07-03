Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited IPO: Should You Subscribe? Check What Brokerages Are Saying
Brokerage houses have pegged the company's market capitalisation to over Rs 19,000 crore post-issue.
New Delhi: Bain Capital-backed Emcure Pharma launched its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on July 3.The initial share sale will conclude on July 5, according to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP).
At a price band of Rs 960 to Rs 1,008 per share, the IPO comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth Rs 800 crore and an Offer of Sale (OFS) of 1.14 crore equity shares by promoters and existing shareholders.
Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited IPO: Should You Subscribe? Here's What Brokerages Are Saying
|Emcure Pharmaceuticals IPO - Brokerage Reports
|Sr. No.
|Brokerage House
|Recommendation
|1
|Anand Rathi
|Subscribe for long term
|2
|BP Wealth
|Subscribe
|3
|Canara Bank Securities
|Subscribe for long term
|4
|Deven Choksey
|Subscribe
|5
|Geojit
|Subscribe
|6
|Hensex Securities
|Subscribe for long term
|7
|SBI Securities
|Subscribe for long term
|8
|Marwadi Financial
|Subscribe
|9
|Mastertrust
|Subscribe for long term
|10
|Mehta Equities
|Subscribe for long term
|11
|Nirmal Bang
|Subscribe
|12
|Reliance Securities
|Subscribe
|13
|Sushil Finance
|Subscribe for medium-long term
|14
|Stoxbox
|Subscribe
|15
|Swastika Invesmart
|Subscribe for long term
|16
|Ventura Securities
|Subscribe
Emcure Pharmaceuticals garnered Rs 583 crore from anchor investors on July 2, a day before its IPO Opening. Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Jefferies India, Axis Capital, and JP Morgan India are the book-running lead managers to the issue. The equity shares of the company are expected to list on the BSE and the NSE on July 10.
