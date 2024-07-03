Advertisement
EMCURE PHARMACEUTICALS IPO

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited IPO: Should You Subscribe? Check What Brokerages Are Saying

Brokerage houses have pegged the company's market capitalisation to over Rs 19,000 crore post-issue.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jul 03, 2024, 12:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Bain Capital-backed Emcure Pharma launched its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on July 3.The initial share sale will conclude on July 5, according to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP).

At a price band of Rs 960 to Rs 1,008 per share, the IPO comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth Rs 800 crore and an Offer of Sale (OFS) of 1.14 crore equity shares by promoters and existing shareholders.

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited IPO: Should You Subscribe? Here's What Brokerages Are Saying

Emcure Pharmaceuticals IPO - Brokerage Reports
Sr. No. Brokerage House Recommendation
1 Anand Rathi Subscribe for long term
2 BP Wealth Subscribe
3 Canara Bank Securities Subscribe for long term
4 Deven Choksey Subscribe
5 Geojit Subscribe
6 Hensex Securities Subscribe for long term
7 SBI Securities Subscribe for long term
8 Marwadi Financial Subscribe
9 Mastertrust Subscribe for long term
10 Mehta Equities Subscribe for long term
11 Nirmal Bang Subscribe
12 Reliance Securities Subscribe
13 Sushil Finance Subscribe for medium-long term
14 Stoxbox Subscribe
15 Swastika Invesmart Subscribe for long term
16 Ventura Securities Subscribe

Emcure Pharmaceuticals garnered Rs 583 crore from anchor investors on July 2, a day before its IPO Opening. Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Jefferies India, Axis Capital, and JP Morgan India are the book-running lead managers to the issue. The equity shares of the company are expected to list on the BSE and the NSE on July 10.

