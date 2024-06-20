Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2759025
NewsBusinessMarkets
PSU STOCKS

Five PSU Stocks Identified As Multibaggers: Check Out These Large-Cap Stocks With Up To 426% Return In 1 Year

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), a large-cap PSU firm that funds railway projects in India. It has delivered a return of 425.71 per cent over the past year. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2024, 01:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Five PSU Stocks Identified As Multibaggers: Check Out These Large-Cap Stocks With Up To 426% Return In 1 Year File Photo

New Delhi: Five PSU stocks have been identified as turning multibagger, giving about 426 percent to investors in a span of just one year. According to data from Zeebiz, if you had invested in these companies and starting with a calculation of what a Rs 1 lakh investment, you would be reaping upto over Rs 5 lakh in a year.

Check out the following calculations and returns as propositioned by Zeebiz:

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC):

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), a large-cap PSU firm that funds railway projects in India. It has delivered a return of 425.71 per cent over the past year. With a market value of Rs 2,26,411.87 crore, its share price closed at Rs 173.25 on Wednesday, June 20, 2024. Hence, If you had invested Rs 1 lakh in IRFC stock a year ago, it would now be worth Rs 5,25,710.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL):

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL), a PSU company specialising in design, construction, manufacturing and testing for economic sectors has delivered 242.42 per cent return over the past year. a market value of Rs 1,03,417.28 crore, its stock closed at Rs 297.00 on Wednesday. Hence, a Rs 1 lakh investment in BHEL stock a year ago would now be worth Rs 3,42,420.

REC Ltd:

REC Ltd, another PSU on the list has delivered a 237.88 per cent return over the past year. The company finances power generation projects (both conventional and renewable), transmission, distribution and rural electrification in the public and private sectors. With a market value of Rs 1,35,755.86 crore its stock closed at Rs 515.55 on Wednesday. A Rs 1 lakh investment in REC stock a year ago would now be worth Rs 3,37,880.

Mazagon Dock:

Mazagon Dock, a defence PSU company under the Ministry of Defence has delivered a 234.24 per cent return over the past year. The company Specialises in constructing warships and submarines, It has a market value of Rs 80,035.63 crore with its stock priced at Rs 3,968.25. A Rs 1 lakh investment in Mazagon Dock stock a year ago would now be worth Rs 3,34,240.

Prestige Estates: 

Prestige Estates is a real estate development company which has achieved a 224.74 per cent return over the past year. With a market value of Rs 74,848.89 crore its stock closed at Rs 1,867.20 on Wednesday. If you had invested Rs 1 lakh in Prestige Estates stock a year ago, it would now be worth Rs 3,24,740.

According to the Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi), companies listed on stock exchanges are ranked by their market capitalization (market cap). Large-cap companies typically have an excellent track record and a market cap of around Rs. 20,000 crore or more. These companies are strong market players and are often part of major market indices like NIFTY or SENSEX. This makes them reliable and attractive choices for investors.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: BJP central team visits Coochbehar over 'post-poll violence' in Bengal
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi's 'new strike'
DNA Video
DNA: Why will Priyanka Gandhi contest from Wayanad?
DNA Video
DNA: Big revelation on NEET paper leak 'mastermind'
DNA Video
DNA: 'AI commander' of China's army
DNA Video
DNA: Newly constructed bridge in Bihar's Araria collapses
DNA Video
DNA: Know symptoms of Flesh Eating Bacteria
DNA Video
DNA: Why did BJP lose in UP?
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul in Rae Bareli..Priyanka from Wayanad..but why?
DNA Video
DNA: BJP Finalises Lok Sabha Speaker?