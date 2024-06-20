Five PSU Stocks Identified As Multibaggers: Check Out These Large-Cap Stocks With Up To 426% Return In 1 Year

New Delhi: Five PSU stocks have been identified as turning multibagger, giving about 426 percent to investors in a span of just one year. According to data from Zeebiz, if you had invested in these companies and starting with a calculation of what a Rs 1 lakh investment, you would be reaping upto over Rs 5 lakh in a year.

Check out the following calculations and returns as propositioned by Zeebiz:

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC):

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), a large-cap PSU firm that funds railway projects in India. It has delivered a return of 425.71 per cent over the past year. With a market value of Rs 2,26,411.87 crore, its share price closed at Rs 173.25 on Wednesday, June 20, 2024. Hence, If you had invested Rs 1 lakh in IRFC stock a year ago, it would now be worth Rs 5,25,710.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL):

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL), a PSU company specialising in design, construction, manufacturing and testing for economic sectors has delivered 242.42 per cent return over the past year. a market value of Rs 1,03,417.28 crore, its stock closed at Rs 297.00 on Wednesday. Hence, a Rs 1 lakh investment in BHEL stock a year ago would now be worth Rs 3,42,420.

REC Ltd:

REC Ltd, another PSU on the list has delivered a 237.88 per cent return over the past year. The company finances power generation projects (both conventional and renewable), transmission, distribution and rural electrification in the public and private sectors. With a market value of Rs 1,35,755.86 crore its stock closed at Rs 515.55 on Wednesday. A Rs 1 lakh investment in REC stock a year ago would now be worth Rs 3,37,880.

Mazagon Dock:

Mazagon Dock, a defence PSU company under the Ministry of Defence has delivered a 234.24 per cent return over the past year. The company Specialises in constructing warships and submarines, It has a market value of Rs 80,035.63 crore with its stock priced at Rs 3,968.25. A Rs 1 lakh investment in Mazagon Dock stock a year ago would now be worth Rs 3,34,240.

Prestige Estates:

Prestige Estates is a real estate development company which has achieved a 224.74 per cent return over the past year. With a market value of Rs 74,848.89 crore its stock closed at Rs 1,867.20 on Wednesday. If you had invested Rs 1 lakh in Prestige Estates stock a year ago, it would now be worth Rs 3,24,740.

According to the Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi), companies listed on stock exchanges are ranked by their market capitalization (market cap). Large-cap companies typically have an excellent track record and a market cap of around Rs. 20,000 crore or more. These companies are strong market players and are often part of major market indices like NIFTY or SENSEX. This makes them reliable and attractive choices for investors.