close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Foreign portfolio investments

FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces withdrawal of enhanced surcharge on FPIs

The Budget had proposed levy of an additional surcharge on individuals and trusts earning more than Rs 2 crore and Rs 5 crore, respectively.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces withdrawal of enhanced surcharge on FPIs

New Delhi: FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday announced withdrawal of enhanced surcharge on Foreign Portfolio Investments (FPIs).

Addressing a press conference along with top finance ministry officials at National Media Centre in New Delhi, Sitharaman said, there will be relief from enhanced surcharge from long and short term capital gains arising from transfer of equity, shares/units referred in section 111A and 112A respectively.

"In order to encourage investment in capital market, it is decided to withdraw enhance surcharge levied by the Finance No. 2 Act 2019. In simple words, the enhance surcharge on FPI goes, surcharge on domestic investors in equity goes. Pre-budget position is restored," FM said.

The FM announced that surcharge on domestic investors in equity markets will also be withdrawn.

Investors have been spooked by the sustained sell-off by FPIs. The Lok Sabha had in May passed the Finance Bill, 2019 during which FM Sitharaman ruled out tweaking the FPI surcharge. Sitharaman had emphasised that trusts should register as companies to be out of the ambit of the surcharge.

The Budget had proposed levy of an additional surcharge on individuals and trusts earning more than Rs 2 crore and Rs 5 crore, respectively.  FPIs had pulled out Rs 16,000 crore from the market in July.

 

Tags:
Foreign portfolio investmentsFPIsNirmala SitharamanUnion Budget 2019
Next
Story

Sensex jumps 228 points, Nifty ends above 10,800 on hopes of FPI tax rollback

Must Watch

PT4M3S

5W1H: High alert in Coimbatore after intelligence warns of 6 terrorists entering state via sea route