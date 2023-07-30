trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2642372
NewsBusinessMarkets
FPIS

FPIs Fell Sharply To (-) Rs 40,936 Cr In 2022-23 From Rs 2,67,100 Cr In 2020-21

FPI inflows had entered the negative zone, as they stood at (-) Rs 1,22,241 crore in 2021-22. However, in 2022-23 the FPI inflows further fell to (-) Rs 40, 936 crore.

Last Updated: Jul 30, 2023, 01:49 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

FPIs Fell Sharply To (-) Rs 40,936 Cr In 2022-23 From Rs 2,67,100 Cr In 2020-21 File Photo

New Delhi: Foreign portfolio investment (FPI) in India fell to (-) Rs 40,936 crore in 2022-23, a sharp decline from a healthy Rs 2,67,100 crore inflows recorded in 2020-21. In fact, if the FPI inflows for the last three years are any reflection, they had recorded negative inflows in 2021-22 also, according to finance ministry figures.

FPI inflows had entered the negative zone, as they stood at (-) Rs 1,22,241 crore in 2021-22. However, in 2022-23 the FPI inflows further fell to (-) Rs 40, 936 crore.

There have been positive signs though in the first quarter of the current fiscal (2023-24), as FPI inflows stood in the positive zone at Rs 1,18,133 crore during the April-June period of the current fiscal.


The sustained investment by FPIs is a reflection of their increasing confidence in the resilience of the Indian economy and the potential earnings of the corporate sector. Declining FPI inflows are a sign of investors losing confidence in economic growth.

Meanwhile, the government on its part has been taking several steps to encourage greater FPI investments like issuing a common application form, to facilitate their registration with SEBI, allotment of PAN, and carrying out KYC for opening bank and demat accounts.

the government has also liberalised the aggregate foreign investment limit up to the sectoral caps. Foreign government agencies and related entities have been exempted from clubbing of investment in case of a treaty or an agreement of the Indian government.

Even resident Indians, other than individuals, that are registered as alternative investment funds in international financial service centres (IFSCs), have been permitted to become constituents of FPIs.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona