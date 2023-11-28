trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2692965
NewsBusinessMarkets
GANDHAR OIL REFINERY IPO

Gandhar Oil Refinery IPO Allotment Today: How To Check Status, Latest GMP And Other Details

Know how to check Gandhar Oil Refinery IPO allotment status Via BSE and Kfin Technologies' website.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Nov 28, 2023, 10:11 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Gandhar Oil Refinery IPO Allotment Today: How To Check Status, Latest GMP And Other Details

New Delhi: The allotment of Gandhar Oil Refinery IPO shares might take place on Tuesday (November 28) through the basis which investors can determine if and how many shares they have been allocated.

How to check Gandhar Oil Refinery IPO allotment status Via BSE website

Step 1: Visit the official website of the BSE by Loggin into the direct BSE link bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2: Select 'Equity' under 'Issue Type'

Step 3: Select 'Issue Name' --which can be either your application number or your PAN details

Step 4: Click on 'I'm not a robot' and then submit.

You can see the status of your Gandhar Oil Refinery IPO application status on the screen.

Alternatively, you can also check Gandhar Oil Refinery IPO allotment status through registrar Kfin Technologies' website by logging onto kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus.

Gandhar Oil Refinery IPO GMP

As per reports, the Gandhar Oil Refinery latest GMP suggests a premium of Rs 68, suggesting that the scrip will have a decent debut on its stock market listing.  It must however be noted that since grey market premium is the parameter driven from unlisted market, the real time value on stock market can vary.

Gandhar Oil Refinery IPO GMP

As per reports, the Gandhar Oil Refinery latest GMP suggests a premium of Rs 68, suggesting that the scrip will have a decent debut on its stock market listing.  It must however be noted that since grey market premium is the parameter driven from unlisted market, the real time value on stock market can vary.

Gandhar Oil Refinery IPO Subscription

Gandhar Oil Refinery IPO was available for subscription from November 22 - November 24, with a price band of Rs 160-169 per share. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 302 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 1.17 crore by promoters and existing shareholders.

Gandhar Oil Refinery was subscribed 64.07 times on the final day of subscription on Friday.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update- Auger machines 'Failed', what will happen next?
DNA Video
DNA: America's 'double standard' on terrorism!
DNA Video
DNA: Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue operation continues for 41 trapped workers
DNA Video
DNA: How long will it take to rescue trapped workers?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Extortion gang' in Noida jail
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Qatar accepts India's appeal against death sentence to 8 Ex-Navy officers
DNA Video
DNA: Israel-Hamas truce comes into effect
DNA Video
DNA: Riots in Ireland after knife attack
DNA Video
DNA: Modi's 'mission election' from Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi
DNA Video
DNA: When will the 41 workers be able to get out of the tunnel?