Global oil prices spook investors; Sensex tanks 642 points, Nifty slides below 10,900

New Delhi: Markets continued to bleed for the second consequtive day on Tuesday as investors were spooked by the biggest disruption to global oil supplies following drone attacks on two oil facilities in Saudi Arabia with domestic equity markets closing over 1.5 percent down

Equities came also under selling pressure in with losses spread across all sectors.

The BSE Sensex tanked 642.22 points or 1.73 percent to close at 36,481.09 while the NSE Nifty dropped 185.90 points or 1.69 percent to settle at 10,817.60.

The top losers included Heromoto Corp, Tata motors, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, Maruti, SBI, Bajaj Auto, IndusInd Bank, Yes Bank, ICICI Bank, M&M and HDFC, falling upto 6.19 percent.

Shares of only HUL, Asian Paints and Infosys were trading in green in the Sensex pack, gaining upto 0.84 percent.

On September 14, ten unmanned aircraft hit Saudi Arabia`s largest oil fields – Hijra Khurais and Abqaiq. While Hijra Khurais is said to be producing 1.5 million barrels Abqaiq processes seven million barrels of of oil per day.