Harsha Engineers IPO allotment: Check today's GMP, direct links to see allotment status

New Delhi: Harsha Engineers IPO allotment was announced on Wednesday (September 21). As per today's GMP, Harsha Engineers is available at a premium of Rs 240. The Harsha Engineers latest GMP is Rs 45 higher from its yesterday’s low of Rs 195.

Meanwhile, those who have subscribed to Harsha Engineers, may refer to the following two direct links and find out if their your IPO share has been allotted or not.

https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

How to check Harsha Engineers IPO allotment status via BSE, NSE

- Click the BSE link

- From the list, choose Harsha Engineers IPO

- Enter your IPO details like application number, PAN card details

- Clear the 'Im not a robot' button

- You will be able to see your Harsha Engineers IPO allotment status now.

Harsha Engineers stock market debut



According to market analysts, Harsha Engineers initial public offering (IPO) shares could make a positive debut on the public bourses. Harsha Engineers listing is likely going to happen September 26, 2022. The company will be listed on both NSE and BSE.

Harsha Engineers IPO subscribed 74.70 times on last day of offer



The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of Harsha Engineers International got subscribed 74.70 times, helped by heavy demand from institutional buyers, on the last day of subscription on Friday (19 September, 2022).

The public offer received bids for 125.96 crore shares against 1.68 crore shares on offer, according to a data with the NSE.

The quota for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) got subscribed 178.26 times, while the portion for non-institutional investors received 71.32 times subscription.

The category for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) got subscribed 17.63 times.

The IPO of up to Rs 755 crore had a fresh issue of up to Rs 455 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 300 crore.

The price range for the offer was at Rs 314-330 a share.

Proceeds from the fresh issue to the tune of up to Rs 270 crore will be utilised for debt payment, up to Rs 76 crore for funding working capital requirements towards purchase of machinery, up to Rs 7.12 crore for infrastructure repairs and renovation of the existing production facilities and for general corporate proposes.

