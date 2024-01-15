trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2709920
NewsBusinessMarkets
HCL TECHNOLOGIES

HCL Tech Shares Jump Over 5 Pc; Hit 52-Week High After Q3 Earnings

HCL Technologies' shares surged over 5% as the company reported a record 6.2% rise in Q3, resulting in the stock reaching a 52-week high.  

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 15, 2024, 03:49 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

HCL Tech Shares Jump Over 5 Pc; Hit 52-Week High After Q3 Earnings

New Delhi: Shares of HCL Technologies climbed over 5 per cent in morning trade on Monday after the company reported a 6.2 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,350 crore in the December quarter.

The net profit was the highest ever on a quarterly basis, and was driven by growth in both services and software businesses. The stock jumped 4.83 per cent to reach its 52-week high of Rs 1,617.65 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it rallied 5.11 per cent to Rs 1,619.60 -its 52-week high. IT stocks were in the limelight in morning deals, with Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, and Tata Consultancy Services also rising sharply. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 4,096 crore in the same period a year ago, HCL Tech said in a regulatory filing on Friday. (Also Read: Wipro Shares Jump Nearly 14% Post-Q3 Earnings; Mcap Climbs Rs 18,168 Cr)

The consolidated revenue of HCL Tech grew 6.5 per cent to Rs 28,446 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 26,700 crore in the year-ago period.
"Our results this quarter have been remarkably strong with a revenue growth of 6 per cent on quarter-on-quarter in constant currency, driven by strong momentum in services and software businesses. (Also Read: India's Wholesale Inflation Rises To 0.73% In December)

"We delivered a stellar operating margin of 19.8 per cent, a 126 bps improvement quarter-on-quarter and 16 bps improvement year-on-year," HCL Tech CEO and Managing Director C Vijayakumar told reporters.The company has projected a revenue growth in the range of 5-5.5 per cent in the current fiscal on a year-on-year basis. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi begins 11-day ‘anushthan’ for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
DNA Video
DNA: Will Atal Setu become a boon for Mumbai?
DNA Video
DNA: All about Atal Setu Bridge
DNA Video
DNA: Sting Operation on trade of fake medicines
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News 'Operation D' Exposes Fake Medicine Syndicate
DNA Video
DNA: Government guidelines regarding admission in ICU
DNA Video
DNA: Golden 'door' in Ram Mandir
DNA Video
DNA: Big Win for Eknath Shinde
DNA Video
DNA Exclusive: How To Visit Lakshadweep?
DNA Video
DNA Exclusive: How To Visit Lakshadweep?