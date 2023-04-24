topStoriesenglish2598518
ICICI Bank Shares Jump More Than 1% After Q4 Earnings

On Saturday, private lender ICICI Bank reported a 27.64 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 9,852.70 crore for the January-March quarter of 2022-23, compared to the year-ago period.

Apr 24, 2023

New Delhi: Shares of ICICI Bank on Monday gained over 1 per cent in the morning trade after the private lender registered a 27.64 per cent jump in its March quarter net profit.

In the morning trade, the stock of the company rose 1.58 per cent to Rs 898.15 apiece on the BSE.

The scrip also witnessed the same movement on the NSE, where it gained 1.42 per cent to Rs 898.25 a share.

Meanwhile, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 49.61 points or 0.08 per cent higher at 59,704.67 points.

On a standalone basis, the largest private sector lender reported a nearly 30 per cent jump in its net profit for the March quarter at Rs 9,121.87 crore.

Its total income moved up to Rs 36,108.88 crore in the reporting quarter, as against Rs 27,412.32 crore in the year-ago period, while the overall expenses moved up to Rs 22,282.50 crore, from Rs 17,119.38 crore in the year-ago period.

 

